NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the man behind a string of thefts in Greenwich Village in November.

The NYPD is asking the public for help in identifying the man who stole from at least four people, all within about a block of each other, CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway reported Monday.

Surveillance video shows the individual police are looking for in connection to all of the cases.

Police said that on Nov. 6 someone stole an unattended backpack and an unattended wallet from two victims in The New School college on Fifth Avenue.

Across the street on the same day, a woman hung her purse on the back of her chair in The Greenwich Social restaurant. She left her seat and returned to find her wallet had been stolen.

Then on Nov. 12, around the corner at Luke’s Lobster Bar, a purse was stolen from the back of a chair.

The man police are looking for was seen on surveillance video trying to use the stolen credit cards at a subway station.

If you recognize the man in that video, or think you may have also been a victim, contact NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.