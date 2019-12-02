Comments
FORT SALONGA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was tragedy for the family that owns P.C. Richard and Son after a deadly driveway accident Monday.
Suffolk County Police say 83-year-old Peter Richard was backing out of his driveway in Fort Salonga on Monday morning when he struck his wife.
Nancy Richard, 79, was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.
Police say she had just walked her grandchild to the bus stop and was returning home.
Peter Richard was not injured.
PC Richard and Son was found as a hardware store in Brooklyn in 1909.