UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a terrifying weekend for a family on Long Island.

Police said a man randomly targeted their house in a violent home invasion.

One of the victims was a 9-year-old boy.

Police said the man who broke in threatened to kill the family inside, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Monday.

“I’m shocked. We’ve lived here all our lives,” one of the family members said.

That person did not want to be identified.

Police said it was around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday when Gregory Davidson got in through an unlocked kitchen door, grabbed a kitchen knife and went into one of the bedrooms and grabbed the 9-year-old.

According to court documents, Davidson told the boy, “Don’t say anything or I will kill you.” He then pressed the knife to the back of the boy’s neck and forced him downstairs where his aunt was sleeping.

“That’s what my sister said, ‘What do you want?’ And he said he wants, ‘You know what I want. Turn over or I’ll kill you,'” the family member said.

Police said Davidson threatened to sexually assault her. However, the woman’s fiance woke up and fought him off.

Before Davidson allegedly broke into that home, police said he was involved in two other incidents in Uniondale. Court documents say he first approached a 64-year-old woman from behind on a nearby street and tried to grab her pocketbook. When she refused and fell to the ground, he allegedly kicked her several times before getting away, Grymes reported.

Then, minutes later, he allegedly made his way to Southern Parkway and tried to break into Joe Wright’s home through a back window, but the house alarm went off.

Wright said Davidson squatted below the window for a good few minutes.

“‘Hey, I see you.’ I said that to him through the window and he doesn’t move. So I said, ‘I’m gonna call the cops right now,’ and he still doesn’t move, so I just stood there like this and he pops up and sees me and runs,” Wright said.

Wright said he called police, not knowing Davidson ran to break into the house down the block. Cops were able to arrest him shortly after.

Davidson is facing numerous charges, including burglary and attempted robbery. He was arraigned Monday and is being held on $500,000 bail.