ANSONIA, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a missing baby girl in Connecticut, who was living in a home where police are now investigating a suspicious death.

The Ansonia Police Department posted a photo of the missing child, Venessa Morales, on their Facebook page saying the infant may be in danger.

Authorities say Morales was living at a Myrtle Avenue residence where police are probing the death — the child was nowhere to be found.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them immediately at 203-735-1885.

