Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
We can expect a windy and sunny day today as temps bounce back close to 40 degrees. Winds will really be kicking in during the day as the Nor’easter departs. Expect gusts of 25-35 mph or greater. Totals will be very high north and west of NYC, but quite the opposite closer to the coast. See the map to find a town close to you!
Give yourself some extra commuting time today as the snow could still be falling well east, and it will get cold enough for tough roads in the Hudson Valley and northwest NJ.
The rest of the week is pretty tranquil, and temps are in the mid 40s.