NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released wild video of a crash in the Bronx – involving a stolen car trying to make a getaway.
Surveillance video shows a Mercedes blowing through an intersection in Throggs Neck, on East Tremont Avenue and Lafayette Street.
The car then slams into a parked SUV, mowing down a street sign.
The NYPD is now looking for two suspects who got out and ran away. Investigators say the car was reported stolen in Queens.
It’s unclear if police were chasing the suspects when they crashed.
