NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Women are dominating the latest social media challenge.
It’s called the #ChairChallenge and here’s how it works:
- You have to stand facing a wall.
- Take three steps back.
- Grab a chair in front of you.
- Place your head against the wall
- Lift the chair up to your chest.
The goal is to stand up straight with the chair in your hands.
Nothing to see here, just former @Munsterrugby & @IrishRugby legend @docallaghan4 trying & FAILING very badly at lifting a chair from the ground…
HEEEEEEAVE! pic.twitter.com/dMWFs0fy7j
— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) November 26, 2019
Many men have tried and failed, and there may be some science behind the struggle.
Some say it has to do with a person’s center of gravity, as for most women that’s lower to the hips.
Others say it’s because men’s feet are bigger, so three steps back forces them farther away from the wall.