NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing two women at the same subway station in Lower Manhattan.
Surveillance videos show the suspect linger and then corner the victims before stealing their belongings.
The first incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.
Police said the man, armed with a knife, threatened a 21-year-old woman and demanded her money. She handed over $25, and he rushed off toward the northbound J train.
Around the same time on Saturday, Nov. 30, the man allegedly trapped a 23-year-old woman inside the revolving turnstile and tried to take her purse. He made off with her debit card.
Fortunately, neither of the victims were hurt.
