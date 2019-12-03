Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Calls are growing for the removal of a controversial school board member in Brooklyn.
“Hey, hey, hey, ho, ho, ho, Jackie Cody has to go,” protesters shouted.
Asian-American school board leaders gathered Tuesday night at the Community Education Council 22 meeting in Flatlands in the latest protest against Dr. Jackie Cody.
Cody has faced harsh criticism for referring to Asian Americans as quote “yellow folks” and “yellow children” in an online school forum in September.
On Tuesday, she heard directly from those hurt by her words.
“You are no longer effective because you have lost all our trust,” Lindy Lam said.
Cody has apologized for her comments.
When CBS2 spoke to her last week, she had no plans to resign.