



— A North Carolina woman who was on oxygen died Tuesday after the cigarette she was smoking blew up her nearby oxygen tank, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Zebulon, according to a release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Belinda Coble, 61, had medical issues that required her to be on oxygen, CBS affiliate WNCN reported.

Investigators said her cigarette ignited the oxygen tank, causing a small explosion and fire.

Coble’s husband was asleep in another room in the home. The explosion and sound of the smoke alarm woke him up, the release said.

He managed to put out the fire, which caused minimal property damage, and called 911 emergency dispatch.