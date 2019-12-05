NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have reportedly discovered a gruesome crime scene in Westchester County that has left four people dead.

Sources tell CBS2, authorities are now investigating an alleged murder-suicide in the village of Pleasantville.

Village officials say police were making a welfare check at a home on Romer Avenue Thursday afternoon when they found the bodies of two adults and two children inside the house.

Officers were reportedly asked to check on the home after the children did not show up at school.

“As you can imagine our hearts are broken at the news of this incredible tragedy. This is a very small community and it impacts all of us in this small village,” the local school superintendent, Mary Fox-Alter, told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

Authorities with Pleasantville and Westchester County police have not released the names of the victims at this time.

The causes of death for the four victims has yet to be determined.

