



A Brooklyn woman is recovering this morning after she was shot in the chest when bullets came flying through her apartment window.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush.

The 57-year-old victim told investigators she was standing inside her apartment when she heard gunshots, looked down and realized she had been hit.

She was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

Police said it appears the victim was an innocent bystander, not the intended target.

Investigators could be seen examining bullet holes in a car parked near the building, working to determine where the shots came from.

So far, no arrests have been made.