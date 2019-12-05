NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man convicted of beating a Bronx father to death in an apparently random attack faces sentencing Thursday.
Bakary Darboe, 46, had just stepped off the elevator on the way back to his apartment on the seventh floor of a building on East 156th Street when Junal Jordan attacked him back in February 2017. Police said Jordan had been shadowboxing in the hallway prior to attacking Darboe with his fists and cell phone.
Jordan was caught a few blocks away from the scene, his clothes covered in blood. He had been arrested 16 other times, police said. In November of this year, he pleaded guilty to second degree murder. He faces 15 years to life behind bars.
Darboe came to the United States from Gambia seeking a better life for his six children. He had been pursuing a masters degree.
Members of Darboe’s family are expected to make victim impact statements at Junal’s sentencing.