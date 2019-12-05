Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video groping an 18-year-old woman on a subway platform in Manhattan.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the 14th Street-Union Square station.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the victim on the southbound R train platform. He walks up behind her and grabs her private area.
Police said the man fled on a northbound 4 or 5 train.
He’s described as bald with a glass eye, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, beige pants, light colored shoes and carrying a dark backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.