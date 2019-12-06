Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We want to congratulate a member of our CBS2 family for a professional milestone.
Joel Goldberg is the senior vice president of operations here at CBS2 and for all CBS television stations.
He was one of the members of the media inducted Friday into the Gold & Silver Circles of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences New York chapter.
Joel has been in the business for more than a quarter of a century.
The Academy says inductees have the passion, creativity and dedication that are hallmarks of excellence.