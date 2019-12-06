NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bassinets sold by major retailers like Amazon and Target are being recalled over concerns that the legs can break, posing a fall hazard for babies.
The recall affects about 3,000 wooden DaVinci Bailey bassinets that were sold through Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Target.com, JCPenney.com and other online retailers. They were sold between August 2018 and September 2019 and cost about $110.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says DaVinci has received 19 reports of the bassinet legs breaking, although no injuries have been reported.
The bassinets had the model number “0934” printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package. They came in four colors with the corresponding product numbers: gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934Q), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W).
Anyone who purchased an affect bassinet should stop using it immediately and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit.
Consumers can call DaVinci at 833-932-0208, email bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com or visit davincibaby.com/baileyrepair for more information.