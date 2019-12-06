



– There was a scary find in a deli sandwich in Queens

The NYPD is investigating after a cop bit into a sandwich and was cut by a razor blade.

The on-duty NYPD officer got the sandwich at Bon Appetit at 129th Street in Belle Harbor. He says when he took a bite, he pulled a full size razor blade out of his mouth.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea took to Twitter, saying there’s zero tolerance for violence against police officers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted, saying the incident “flies in the face of New York values.”

This flies in the face of New York values. The members of the NYPD put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Violence towards our officers will NOT be tolerated. https://t.co/qzVyg96Fgd — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 6, 2019

Mary Marnick is a regular customer at the shop.

“All the time. I’ve lived here in Rockaway over 20 years. I always come here,” she said, adding the incident might make her check her food twice next time. “I’m going to. Of course I will. But it’s crazy.”

The NYPD says it’s investigating the incident. The officer was on-duty, wearing plain clothes, not a uniform, when he ordered the sandwich.

“Sometimes you’ve got to use the razor to make a line before you put it in the oven,” said Giovanni Mazzola, who owns a restaurant next door to the deli. “This is small neighborhood over here. We depend on customers.”

“So you don’t think it’d be intentional?” asked CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

“No. For what?” Mazzola said.

Zach Plattner works across the street from Bon Appetit. He eats there regularly.

“If it was targeted, that’s pretty sick. But I hope it wasn’t,” he said.

Store management declined to comment on camera, but released a statement:

On behalf of Bon Appetit management,

First, we would like to extend our deepest apologies to the officer involved in this unfortunate incident. In our experience, the NYPD officers of the 100th and 101st precincts have been an exemplary example of professionalism and service to not only our business but to our local community in the Rockaways, Queens, and New York City at large. If given the opportunity, the management of Bon Appetit would like to personally apologize to the officer and the rest of the local law enforcement community.

We take great pride in our food. Our mission is to leave our customers satisfied every time. From our sandwiches to our pasta, we want to deliver the best quality and experience for every customer.

For this reason, we are deeply concerned and disturbed by the incident that took place on December 5th. We use a variety of tools to prepare our food, but none should ever be found in any food item meant for customer consumption.

We are fully cooperating with the NYPD during their investigation of this incident and will share any surveillance camera footage that is available with them. In addition, we will be conducting our own internal investigation and review of our employees and food preparation processes.

Food safety, for everyone who enters our business, is our ultimate priority. In over 10 years of management in this location, we have never had an incident like this and look forward to providing the highest quality service to all of our customers in the future.

We will not be commenting any further at this time until the conclusion of the investigation.

Sources told CBS2 the matter appears to have been an accident.

Officers are questioning workers. No arrests have been made.