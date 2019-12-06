Comments
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire sent dozens of hotel guests scrambling last night in South Brunswick, New Jersey.
Flames broke out shortly after 10 p.m. at the Princeton Sonesta Suites on Route 1.
RIGHT NOW – All 3 Township fire companies are working at the Princeton Sonesta Suites. Firefighters have knocked down the fire. EMS is treating 1 hotel guest for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/YImErFhBE8
— So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) December 6, 2019
Approximately 40 guests were forced to evacuate. At least one was treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.