SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire sent dozens of hotel guests scrambling last night in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

Flames broke out shortly after 10 p.m. at the Princeton Sonesta Suites on Route 1.

Approximately 40 guests were forced to evacuate. At least one was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

