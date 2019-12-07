Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of groping a woman on a Brooklyn street.
It happened on Nov. 29 on McDonald Avenue near Avenue P in the Gravesend section.
Investigators say the suspect slapped the 35-year-old woman in the rear as she walked, then took off.
She was not hurt.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.