RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say an inmate at the Suffolk County Jail threw human waste at a correction officer last month.
The incident happened as the officer was conducting a security tour on Nov. 22.
The Suffolk County sheriff’s office says inmate Robert Dimitri, of Coram, used a milk carton to scoop up liquid containing human waste from his cell toilet and threw it on the officer as he passed Dimitri’s cell.
The officer was hit in the face, arm and chest.
The 27-year-old inmate then barricaded himself in his cell behind his mattress and a blanket.
According to the sheriff’s office, Dimitri kicked and fought the correction officers who tried to remove him from his cell and refused to follow their orders. He was eventually restrained and taken to be seen by medical professionals.
The sheriff’s office says additional charges will be filed in connection to this incident. Dimitri was initially jailed on second-degree murder charges and is being held without bail.