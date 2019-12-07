



Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

In New York, a wreath-laying ceremony was held aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum on the west side.

The Intrepid was one of the many aircraft carriers to serve during World War II following the Japanese attack.

Forty of the more than 2,000 American sailors killed in the attack were from New York.

Gov. Cuomo has ordered flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff to mark what then-President Franklin Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy.”

PHOTOS: Remembering The Attack On Pearl Harbor

2,403 Americans were killed on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese fighter planes targeted the eight U.S. Navy battleships anchored at Pearl Harbor. The surprise attack led to the United States officially entering World War II.

READ: Historic Military Sites Around New York City

Ceremonies are also held each year in Hawaii at the USS Arizona. There are only a handful of survivors from that battleship who are still alive. For the first time in 2018, none of them were well enough to make it to the ceremony.