BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old man is accused of killing his mother outside their Suffolk County home early Sunday morning.
The incident happened on Adams Avenue between Oak Street and Spruce Street in Brentwood.
The suspect, Akcel Arriaza, was sitting in a parked car in front of their home with his mother, 46-year-old Dora Villatoro-Arriaza, around 6 a.m.
According to police, Arriaza and his mother got into some kind of argument and Arriaza stabbed his mother.
Villatoro-Arriaza was pronounced dead at the scene.
Arriaza was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the stabbing. He is facing murder charges and will be arraigned Monday.
Police say Villatoro-Arriaza’s husband and three other children were inside the house at the time of the stabbing. They were not injured.