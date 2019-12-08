Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a driver ran away from the scene of a fatal car crash in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. at East 55th Street and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush.
According to police, two vehicles were involved in the accident. It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.
Police say the passenger in one vehicle — a 23-year-old woman — was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle took off on foot before officers arrived.
The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.
A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. It’s unclear which vehicle she was in.
The investigation is ongoing.