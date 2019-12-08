By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

If you’re out and about early you will need to pack on the layers with temps in the teens and 20s. The good news is we will stay dry today with sunny skies, and temps will be a little closer to normal in the lower 40s. Clouds will move in during the late afternoon ahead of a complex and slow-moving storm system.

Tomorrow will be a damp day from start to finish with rain almost guaranteed, and it’ll be pretty mild with temps in the middle 50s. The unsettled conditions persist tomorrow night into Tuesday, when temps may even hit 60.

Temps will plunge Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and the rain could change over to snow Wednesday morning… stay tuned for the latest!