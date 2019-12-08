Nutritional Therapist Shares Simple Recipes For A Plant-Based DietThese days, more and more people are switching to plant-based diets to improve overall health.

StreetEasy Looks Ahead To New York's 2020 Housing MarketWe're seeing more and more New Yorkers moving to up-and-coming neighborhoods in a bid to save money.

Furry Friend Finder: Chiquita & Raina Searching For Their Forever HomesChiquita is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Dachshund-Shih Tzu mix, and Raina is an 8-month-old, 45-pound, and still growing, German Shepherd.

How To Help Alleviate Stress For Children With Special Needs During The HolidaysThe holidays are a wonderful time for most kids, but for children with special needs, these events can be extremely overwhelming.

NYC & Company Helps Find New York's Best Holiday AttractionsHoliday light festivals are a big trend right now.

InterSchool Orchestras Of New York Students To Perform Annual Winter Celebration At Symphony SpaceThe nonprofit organization started in the 1970s with just 20 children in one orchestra.