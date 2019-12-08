Comments
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP/CBSNewYork) — Investigators believe the gunman in a fatal shooting at a Florida naval base visited New York City, including Rockefeller Center, days before the attack, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Sunday.
They are working to determine the purpose of the trip, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The FBI said Sunday that the agency is working under the presumption that the shooting, carried out by an aviation student from Saudi Arabia, was an act of terrorism.
