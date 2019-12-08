Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young woman was killed and her friend was injured after they were both hit by a subway train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Broadway Junction.
Witnesses told police the victims were drunk and staggering along the edge of the platform when one of them fell onto the tracks as a train was leaving.
Her friend tried to grab her, but she was also hit.
Police say the 23-year-old woman who fell died at the scene.
Her 24-year-old friend suffered a broken arm.