Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new audit by city Comptroller Scott Stringer reveals some alarming facts about subway cars the MTA purchased from the Bombardier transit corporation.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new audit by city Comptroller Scott Stringer reveals some alarming facts about subway cars the MTA purchased from the Bombardier transit corporation.
WEB EXTRA: Read the audit (.pdf)
The agency signed a $600 million contract with Bombardier to build 300 new subway cars.
Monday, Stringer’s investigation revealed the MTA only received 18 of those cars by the 2017 deadline.
“New Yorkers have lived and commuted for three extra years with delays and breakdowns,” Stringer said. “We found that the MTA repeatedly looked the other way. They ignored clear warning signs. They failed to enforce deadlines. They delayed in enacting penalties.”
Stringer said the contract is 35 months behind schedule, and the MTA still hasn’t received the full amount of cars.