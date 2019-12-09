Comments
NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A driver was issued a summons after a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a police cruiser and a disabled car in Connecticut.
Police say the Tesla rear-ended the cruiser before smashing into a car that was stopped on I-95 in Norwalk early Saturday morning.
Two troopers who had stopped to help the initial driver had their emergency lights on and flares to guide traffic to move over.
The Tesla driver told troopers he heard the warning signals in his car right before the crash, but it was too late.
“He was turned around dealing with the dog in the back seat and his passenger was sleeping, therefore he was not able to get control of the vehicle prior to the collision,” Trooper Christine Jeltema said.
No one was seriously hurt.
The driver was given a summons for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.