



Periods of rain are expected through this evening, which could be heavy at times. After that we should see a bit of a lull through tomorrow morning with perhaps a shower here and there or some light rain.

Rain will then fill back in tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening before we see a changeover to snow late tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. At this point in time, we’re expecting about 1-3″ of snow around the area with the potential for more.

Temperature-wise, we’ll be enjoying the 50s today and even the 60s tomorrow, but we’re in for some big changes after that: just the 30s by Wednesday!