



– Lawmakers in New Jersey are pushing to ban single use plastics, and even paper bags.

While some officials say this is a step in the right direction for the state’s environment, others say the bill is a disadvantage for both supermarkets and consumers.

New Jersey residents are in for a big lifestyle change if a bill to ban plastic and paper bags is signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Stores would not be allowed to give out single use plastic bags. The bill goes a step forward and bans paper bags as well, encouraging people to bring their own bags when shopping.

“When I was growing up, we didn’t have plastic bags in supermarkets. We did just fine,” St. Sen. Linda Greenstein said. “We’re going for a little bit of a lifestyle change but one I believe will not be hard for people to adjust to.

The bill also bans Styrofoam. Those representing that industry as well as the food industry oppose the bill.

Dennis Hart, the executive director with the Chemistry Council, said under the bill, products like Cup Noodles would be banned.

“This bill would ban this product from being sold in New Jersey. And if you go up and down supermarket shelves, there’s dozens, if not hundreds, of products that are prepackaged food products that we’d be the only state banning this. So it’s not good for the consumer, it’s not good for the supermarkets.”

Hart says schools and takeout restaurants may be hit the hardest.

“We have a study that shows if you take away polystyrene food products, the clamshell containers, schools in New Jersey would have to come up with another $5-6 million more in their budgets just to pay for additional materials,” Hart said.

But those pushing the ban say we all need to focus on the environment, and the future.

“The change in the lifestyle is not that hard. First of all, it’s going to save everybody over the long run,” said St. Sen. Bob Smith. “And the benefits to your health, and to your kids, and your grandchildren. You really want to get plastics out of the environment.”

The bill still has a ways to go. It hasn’t been brought up in the Assembly, and would need to pass in the Senate before reaching Gov. Murphy’s desk.