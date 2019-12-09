Comments
RINGWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Ringwood, New Jersey, helped corral a miniature horse that ran away from home.
It happened Monday morning.
Video shows an officer leading the horse, named Bambi, on a mile-long walk back to Conklintown Farms.
Bambi had been wandering around town before being caught.
The farm’s owner says it appears Bambi didn’t like being in the stable and she jumped the gate.