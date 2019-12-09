Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Frozen hamburgers from White Castle are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Frozen hamburgers from White Castle are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.
The recall affects 6-packs of cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers, along with 16-packs of hamburgers and cheeseburgers.
The affected products have best by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020, to Aug. 17, 2020.
No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.
Anyone who purchased an affected product should throw them away or return them for an exchange or refund. Customers with questions can call White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.
Click here for a list of the lot codes of the recalled products.