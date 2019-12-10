BREAKING NEWSMultiple Police Agencies Responding To Shooting In Jersey City, At Least 1 Officer Wounded
JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – An active shooter has been reported in Jersey City.

A police officer has been shot, according to New Jersey State Police. The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Dozens of shots could be heard going off as police continued to engage the suspect.

 

The incident is still developing and shots were reported being fired in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue.

Authorities are searching for two shooters, one man and one woman.

Video posted to social media shows police officer responding as multiple shots can be heard going off.

The incident began at approximately 12:40 p.m.

South district Jersey City schools were placed on lockdown. On Twitter, JCPS said that all students and staff were safe.

The New Jersey State PBA has tweeted out a request for prayers right now for Jersey City officers.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

