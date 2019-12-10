



– An active shooter has been reported in Jersey City

A police officer has been shot, according to New Jersey State Police. The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Dozens of shots could be heard going off as police continued to engage the suspect.

JUST IN: Massive police response right now in New Jersey after active shooter was called in possible hostage situation. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QXKRoUs0v3 — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) December 10, 2019

Massive police response to an alleged police involved shooting in Jersey City today…. pic.twitter.com/0gOqWHbWTh — Once Again RUfanEsq. (@fparisi14) December 10, 2019

The incident is still developing and shots were reported being fired in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue.

Authorities are searching for two shooters, one man and one woman.

Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/lC48sne5ov — ATF Newark (@ATF_Newark) December 10, 2019

Video posted to social media shows police officer responding as multiple shots can be heard going off.

The incident began at approximately 12:40 p.m.

South district Jersey City schools were placed on lockdown. On Twitter, JCPS said that all students and staff were safe.

We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 10, 2019

The New Jersey State PBA has tweeted out a request for prayers right now for Jersey City officers.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.