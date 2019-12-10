Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new Postmates survey sheds some light on New Yorkers’ eating habits.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new Postmates survey sheds some light on New Yorkers’ eating habits.
Apparently burgers were the city’s top search in 2019, and Shake Shack was the most-ordered restaurant.
The City the Never Sleeps also liked to dine late at night, with 16% of orders placed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Nationally, the survey found a 9.4% drop in pumpkin spice items over last year. White Claw, on the other hand, saw a whopping 17,000% increase.
“Taco Tuesday” should really be called “Taco Sunday,” when most taco orders are placed, Popeyes chicken sandwich outsold Chick-fil-A’s by 42%, and the most-ordered item during the “Game of Thrones” finale was sushi.
As for the most interesting, one user ordered a four-piece chicken combo with corn from KFC and added 300 ketchup packets.