NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new Postmates survey sheds some light on New Yorkers’ eating habits.

Apparently burgers were the city’s top search in 2019, and Shake Shack was the most-ordered restaurant.

The City the Never Sleeps also liked to dine late at night, with 16% of orders placed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Nationally, the survey found a 9.4% drop in pumpkin spice items over last year. White Claw, on the other hand, saw a whopping 17,000% increase.

“Taco Tuesday” should really be called “Taco Sunday,” when most taco orders are placed, Popeyes chicken sandwich outsold Chick-fil-A’s by 42%, and the most-ordered item during the “Game of Thrones” finale was sushi.

As for the most interesting, one user ordered a four-piece chicken combo with corn from KFC and added 300 ketchup packets.

Click here for a closer look at the survey.

