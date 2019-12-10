NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s just about time to start wrapping gifts for the holiday.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro has a few expert tips for how to make a gift the total package, from the outside, to the surprise inside.

“Presentation matters so much when you’re giving a gift. No matter what the gift is on the inside, if it’s wrapped thoughtfully careful, it makes the gift feel that much more special,” Lori Bergamotto, style director for Good Housekeeping said.

So for last minute gifting, get the wrap and bows ready for that perfect Instagrammable offering.

“There are really easy and fun and affordable things that you can do and you don’t need a Masters in art to be able to do them.”

Bergamotto has some simple ideas sure to impress.

First, the supplies. Mid-weight paper, a sharp pair of scissors or paper cutters, and plenty of bows and some sparkle are some examples.

“The more bows just make a bigger impact, this will take you under ten seconds to do.”

It’s a great one for kids to pitch in with.

For a unique personal touch, use a photograph for a gift tag, maybe dig out an old baby picture, once you’re all wrapped up.

“These are office supply white dots and you’ve instantly made your own patterned paper.”

For another way to make a big impact, “consider going bigger with the embellishment… So here we have this thing little gift and we have a really big bow.”

Stickers you can get at most drug stores or at a craft store are a fun way that a small effort can make a big impression.

What can be so hard about wrapping you say?

It turns out there is a right way to do it. Bergamotto says make sure to measure, obvious, but often overlooked.

Finally, the final decorations make all the difference.

“No matter what’s in this gift it automatically feel really special.”