NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child in Manhattan has been pinned by a subway train after falling onto the tracks.

Chopper 2’s Dan Rice was over the scene Wednesday evening where the accident occurred, near Fulton and William Streets in Lower Manhattan.

The incident reportedly happened just before 6 p.m. at the Fulton Street station — on the 2/3 line.

The child was rescued and rushed to New York Downtown Hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police sources tell CBS2 officers had to use airbags to lift the train.

The MTA reports 1 and 2 train service is suspended between Chambers Street and Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center in Brooklyn, in both directions.

