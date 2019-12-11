NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a brutal murder scene Wednesday night after a young woman was found stabbed to death in a Manhattan park.
Police sources tell CBS2 an 18-year-old student at Barnard College was found inside Morningside Park near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive around 5:30 p.m.
The woman was reportedly stabbed several times, including in the face, stomach, and arm pit.
Authorities report that a school security guard found the teen’s body and called police. Investigators believe the young woman was stabbed near the park’s stairs and managed to reach a college security booth before collapsing.
The NYPD is still combing the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.
CBS2 has reached out to Barnard College for comment and are awaiting a response on the tragedy.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.
