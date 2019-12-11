by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see partial clearing this afternoon with temperatures running about 20° colder than yesterday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30s.
It will clear up nicely tonight, but it will be very cold out there. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s and even teens N&W, but because of the wind it will feel even colder.
Sunshine dominates tomorrow, but it will be a struggle: Just the low 30s! The good news is the winds will be on the light side, so it shouldn’t feel much worse.
As for Friday, out next system will approach from the south. That said, expect an increase in cloud cover with a chance of showers, but mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will be running warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s.