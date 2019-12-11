



— A Georgia teacher is accused of forcing a 5-year-old special needs student to sit in soiled clothing to teach him a lesson about restroom habits.

Kelly Lewis, a special education teacher at Frey Elementary School in Acworth, was charged with one count of cruelty to children in the second degree, which is a felony.

A witness told police Lewis said she was “going to prove a point” by making the child, who had defecated in his pants, sit in his own waste for approximately two hours.

Police say the child suffered redness and irritation to his buttocks, as well as mental anguish, in the Nov. 21 incident, CBS affiliate WGCL reported.

Lewis, 56, of Acworth, was arrested Dec. 4 and released after posting a $5,720 bond, court records indicate. She is not allowed to return to Frey Elementary or have contact with anyone under 16 years old.

WGCL went to Lewis’ house on Tuesday to ask her for an explanation, but no one answered the door.

A Cobb County School District spokeswoman said parents were notified that Lewis was placed “on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

“Cobb is committed to ensuring that our students have a safe and supportive environment so they can achieve success,” she said in a statement.

Some parents said they were shocked to learn the allegations.

“She was the teacher for one of our children and I really thought she was great,” Devin Pintozzi told WGCL. “I’m so very sorry to hear that. That’s very unfortunate. I’m surprised.”