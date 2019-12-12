WOODSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island Rail Road customers may need to make changes for their morning commute.
Eastbound trains are bypassing Woodside, Forest Hills and Kew Gardens this morning because of a broken rail.
— LIRR (@LIRR) December 12, 2019
The LIRR says Port Washington Branch service to Woodside is not impacted.
Customers at Woodside can take the 7 line (61st St.) to Roosevelt Av-Jackson Heights, transfer to the E line and exit at Jamaica Station (Sutphin Blvd-Archer) for eastbound LIRR service. Customers at Forest Hills and Kew Gardens can take the E to Jamaica Station.
— LIRR (@LIRR) December 12, 2019
Subways are cross-honoring fares on the 7 train at Woodside or the E train at Forest Hills and Kew Gardens.