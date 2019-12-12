CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:commuter alert, LIRR, Local TV, Long Island, Long Island Rail Road, Traffic, Woodside


WOODSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island Rail Road customers may need to make changes for their morning commute.

Eastbound trains are bypassing Woodside, Forest Hills and Kew Gardens this morning because of a broken rail.

The LIRR says Port Washington Branch service to Woodside is not impacted.

Subways are cross-honoring fares on the 7 train at Woodside or the E train at Forest Hills and Kew Gardens.

Click here for the latest service updates.

