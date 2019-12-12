



The NYPD has a suspect in custody after the deadly stabbing of an 18-year-old college student in Manhattan, sources tell CBS2. Police said Tessa Majors was attacked around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday inside Morningside Park near 116Street in Morningside Heights. She managed to drag herself to a Barnard College security booth before collapsing.

A security guard found the first-year student covered in stab wounds to her face and stomach. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

School officials said police believe Majors was the victim of a knifepoint robbery gone horrible wrong while walking alone near the campus.

Sources told CBS2 witnesses said they saw more than one person – possibly teens – running from the park around time of the killing.

Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock sent a message to students, writing, “Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community.”

The school said counseling services will be available throughout the day Thursday.

Furman Counseling Center: 100 Hewitt Hall, (212) 854-2092

Dean of Studies Office: 105 Milbank Hall, (212) 854-2024

After-hours psychological emergency line: (855) 622-1903

International SOS for students who are abroad: +1-215-942-8478

In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city stands with the college faculty and students.

The close-knit community at Barnard College is in shock right now. We’ve lost a young woman full of potential in a senseless act of violence. I want every student and every member of faculty to know your city will be with you in the days ahead. https://t.co/3c783OOrDL — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 12, 2019

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.