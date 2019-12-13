BREAKING NEWS13-Year-Old Confesses In Stabbing Death Of Barnard College Student Tessa Majors, Sources Tell CBS2
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cherry picker toppled over into a Harlem building Friday morning, injuring two workers.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and 118th Street.

The FDNY said two workers were in the cherry picker working on the side of the building when the ground underneath the lift collapsed. The bucket with the workers hit the side of the building.

(credit: Frankie Collins)

Some 60 emergency responders arrived and used ladders to rescue the workers, who were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

