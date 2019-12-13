Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cherry picker toppled over into a Harlem building Friday morning, injuring two workers.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and 118th Street.
BREAKING: Cherry Picker topples in Harlem, 2 injured. For the latest tune to @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ap59InvVS5
— Tara Jakeway (@tarajakewaytv) December 13, 2019
The FDNY said two workers were in the cherry picker working on the side of the building when the ground underneath the lift collapsed. The bucket with the workers hit the side of the building.
Some 60 emergency responders arrived and used ladders to rescue the workers, who were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.