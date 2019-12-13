NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Veteran actor Danny Aiello has passed away. He was 86.
Aiello appeared in many films, including Do The Right Thing, Moonstruck, The Godfather Part II and Leon: The Professional, Hudson Hawk, and more. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Do The Right Thing.
Do The Right Thing director and co-star Spike Lee said he was heartbroken to learn of Aiello’s passing.
“We made cinema history together,” Lee wrote on Instagram.
He was remembered by his Moonstruck co-star on Twitter.
“Danny was a great actor, but a genius comedic actor,” Cher wrote. “We laughed so much making Moonstruck. It was one of the happiest times in my life & he was a part of that happy time.”
He went on to also enjoy a singing career, releasing several albums.
Aiello was born in New York City in 1933.
He passed away Thursday in New Jersey.