Comments
By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Rain will fill in this afternoon and become steadier and heavier tonight. And while Saturday doesn’t look like a washout, we’ll still be dealing with showers.
When all is said and done, we can expect 1-2+” of rain with potentially higher amounts across Long Island. The good news is we should salvage Sunday with dry conditions and partly sunny skies.
Temperature-wise, we’re in the 40s today with 50s by tomorrow. Sunday will be a little cooler, but temperatures will remain around and above normal.