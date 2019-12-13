Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On Dec. 10, two suspects went on a four-hour-long shooting spree and standoff in Jersey City, apparently targeting a Jewish business and leaving four people dead in their wake, including a police officer.
Now Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced the creation of a new unit within the NYPD focused on stopping hate.
Mike Morey, a Democratic strategist at SKD Knickerbocker, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss how the deadly shooting in Jersey City will affect New York and other topics on this week’s episode of “The Point.”
The panel discusses if Hillary Clinton and Michael Bloomberg are actually contenders in the 2020 presidential race.
