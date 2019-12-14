Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bold burglary attempt was caught on camera in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bold burglary attempt was caught on camera in the Bronx.
It happened Thursday night at an apartment building near Newbold and Olmstead avenues in the Unionport section.
Police say two men climbed the fire escape and tried to pry open a locked window.
The video shows the two suspects working on the window with pry bars.
They couldn’t get it opened, though, and they walked away empty-handed.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.