Grab the umbrella and put on the rain coat as you head out the door this morning, because we’ve got a soggy Saturday across the area. The heaviest stuff fell overnight but we will keep the rain chances in the forecast this afternoon. At least things will be mild with temps in the mid 50s!

Skies clear out tonight and temps plunge into the 30s to low 40s, and winds pick up adding to the chill. Tomorrow will be a sunny and dry, albeit chilly and blustery day, with temps only in the mid and upper 40s.

We’ll have to watch Monday for the next chance of precip as it appears a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will overspread the area from west to east, eventually changing to rain late Monday night. Stay tuned!