NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their skills to the tri-state area later this month.
They’ve been putting smiles on kids’ faces all over the world as part of their “Pushing The Limits” tour.
The team will play six games in the area between Dec. 27-31, stopping at Madison Square Garden, the Nassau Coliseum, the Prudential Center and the Westchester County Center in White Plains.
They’ll be back for three more games at the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden in February.
For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.