SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A member of the VonThun Farms family in New Jersey died after a hit-and-run incident Friday night.

It happened on Route 522 between Georges Road and Kingston Lane in South Brunswick.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office says 49-year-old Ronald VonThun, of South Bruswick, was riding his bicycle in the area around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene.

VonThun was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No description of the hit-and-run driver’s vehicle has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Brunswick Police Department at (732) 329-4646 or (732) 745-4328.

The VonThun family started their Monmouth Junction farm in 1913. The farm is known for its annual fall corn maze.

A message about Ronald VonThun’s death was posted to the farm’s Facebook page Saturday evening.

