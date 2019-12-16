



It’s not bad enough that Napoleon Bonaparte de Blasio inconveniently found himself in Waterloo, Iowa, when the lights went out in Manhattan last summer and he had to rush back, security detail in tow, paying top dollar for hotel rooms and airfare.

Now, sources told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer, hizzoner is facing an even bigger inconvenience — his own DOI is examining the cost to taxpayers for his security detail for that trip, and all the other trips he took while campaigning for the White House.

“He should write a check from his campaign to the City of New York to reimburse the City of New York,” attorney Norman Siegel said.

MORE: Campaign 2020: De Blasio’s NYPD Security Detail Cost Taxpayers More Than $100,000 Before Blackout

Siegel filed a Freedom of Information request with the NYPD, seeking all security costs associated with the campaign — hotels, meals, cars logistics and overtime — because he doesn’t think city taxpayers should be on the hook for costs associated with the mayor’s monumentally unpopular campaign.

“When you’re running for president of the United States and you’re going on a trip exclusively to campaign it has nothing to do with the office that we the people elected you to and therefore you should pay,” Siegel said.

The NYPD was tight lipped about the mayor’s protection, but when he’s in New York City, like that day in May when threw his hat into the presidential ring, he normally travels with eight to 10 officers. Five or six usually go with him out of town, and when first lady Chirlane McCray goes along she has her own security detail.

FLASHBACK: Many Say NYC Taxpayers Should Not Be Paying The Freight For Mayor De Blasio’s Presidential Campaign Security Detail

To taxpayers, it means one thing: big bucks. And they’re footing the bill, and not happily.

“I think he has enough money to do whatever traveling he needs to do without my money being included in that,” said Micah Perry of the Bronx.

“He raises money through fundraisers and so forth. He should pay us back,” added Tom Steeple of the Upper East Side.

“Just keep him here an have him do his job instead of running around the country. If he’s going to run for president, do it when hes not supposed to be mayor,” said Scott MacKenzie of Harlem.

A spokesman for the mayor referred Kramer to the NYPD for comment. The Department said that as a matter of long standing practice it does not discuss the specifics of security for elected officials.

But Siegel pointed out that practice is not the law, and he’s prepared to go to court to seek a legal ruling.